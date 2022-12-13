We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $575 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
It offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio (DFUSX - Free Report) , DFA International Val Ptf (DFIPX - Free Report) and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio (DFTVX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion as they are represented on the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.
DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. As of July 2022, DFUSX held 503 issues, with 7.1% invested in Apple Inc.
DFA International Val Ptf seeks to invest all of its assets in its corresponding master fund, the DFA International Value Series, which has the same investment objective and policies as the portfolio. The advisor intends to purchase securities of large companies associated with developed market countries.
DFA International Val Ptf has three-year annualized returns of 1.6%. DFIPX has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared with the category average of 1.03%.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of small and mid-cap securities, which their advisors believe are value stocks with higher profitability. DFTVX also purchases and sells futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
