Emerson (EMR) Inks MOU with PETRONAS to Drive Decarbonization
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), a global energy group, to aid in digital transformation and decarbonization initiatives.
Emerson Vice President and General Manager of Automation Solutions (Malaysia), Khairil Affandi Akhiruddin has signed the MOU with PETRONAS Head of Group Technical Solutions (GTS), Project Delivery and Technology (PD&T), M Iskandar Bakeri.
Having been partners for a decade, Emerson and PETRONAS are collaborating again to develop advanced automation solutions. EMR has been working with PETRONAS over the past few years to identify digitalization and decarbonization opportunities while localizing a services and solutions portfolio.
The deal will allow the companies to extract Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART) diagnostic data from field instruments and control systems and develop effective predictive analytics to enhance wireless instrument performance. These data are utilized in process control applications and to improve cybersecurity for bolstering threat monitoring capabilities. It is also used to develop measurement and automation solutions to support sustainability and decarbonization initiatives focused on carbon capture.
“We are very grateful for our ongoing collaboration with PETRONAS. This agreement will further strengthen our synergy on sustainability and digital transformation -- key priorities for both organisations.” said Khairil Affandi.
