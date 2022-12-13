What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q1 Earnings?

Accenture plc ( is scheduled to report ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before market open. Q1 Expectations in Detail
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $15.6 billion, implying 4.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $15.2-$15.75 billion.
Going by the segments, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Communications, Media & Technology segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating growth of 2.6% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Financial Services’ revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Health & Public Service segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 5.13% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Products’ revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of 7% from the year-ago comparable quarter’s reading. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resources’ revenues stands at $2.06 billion, indicating growth of 5.6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consulting segment’s revenues is pegged at $8.6 billion, indicating growth of 2.4% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Outsourcing segment’s revenues is pegged at $7.12 billion, indicating growth of 7.9% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share, implying 4.7% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating results, lower share count, decreased non-operating expenses and a fall in the effective tax rate.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Recent Releases Omnicom Group Inc. ( reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report)
Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.
Equifax Inc. ( reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report)
Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ( reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. IPG Quick Quote IPG - Free Report)
Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.
