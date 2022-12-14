We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 252.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $687.78 million, up 45.26% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +209.56% and +53.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% lower within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.74.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.