Is Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Institutional (VBTIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Institutional (VBTIX - Free Report) . VBTIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.
History of Fund/Manager
VBTIX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Institutional made its debut in September of 1995, and since then, VBTIX has accumulated about $40.34 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Joshua Barrickman is the fund's current manager and has held that role since February of 2013.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of -0.57%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -3.83%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VBTIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 5.52% compared to the category average of 14.43%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 4.86% compared to the category average of 12.64%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.01, which means it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VBTIX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -0.01, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VBTIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.04% compared to the category average of 0.78%. So, VBTIX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $5 million, and each subsequent investment should be at least $1.
Bottom Line
For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Mutual Fund Equity Report, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.