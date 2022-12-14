We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Hudson Technologies is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that HDSN has returned about 164.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 9.3% on average. This means that Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Reliance Steel (RS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.2%.
The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.3% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #169. The industry has moved -8.7% year to date.
Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.