We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deutsche Telekom AG is one of 104 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DTEGY has returned about 10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -0.5%. This means that Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Paranaense de Energia (ELP - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.
In Paranaense de Energia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Deutsche Telekom AG belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.7% this year, meaning that DTEGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Paranaense de Energia belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Telekom AG and Paranaense de Energia as they could maintain their solid performance.