Maxar (MAXR) & Intelsat Continue to Develop Galaxy Satellites

Maxar Technologies ( MAXR Quick Quote MAXR - Free Report) has announced that Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites are performing per expectations after being launched from Ariane 5 rocket. These satellites were built by Maxar for Intelsat.
Maxar has been building spacecrafts for Intelsat since the 1970s, taking the combined total to approximately 60. Maxar had previously built Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites for Intelsat, which was launched on Nov 12, 2022.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to reallocate portions of the C-band spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services. Intelsat will also leverage the two geostationary satellites, Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36, to transfer its Internet services efficiently.
In order to make the C-band transition, Intelsat gave Maxar a contract to construct five satellites, including Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36. The Maxar 1300-class platform will be used to construct all the satellites that provides the flexibility and power required for a wide range of customer missions.
After the launch, both the satellites started receiving and sending signals after deploying solar arrays. The satellites will soon begin to fire thrusters to start their journey to the final geostationary orbit.
Intelsat continues to upgrade its Galaxy fleet to provide its customers across North America with the best Internet connectivity. Additionally, Intelsat has contracted Maxar to manufacture and assemble its latest geostationary communications satellite - Intelsat 40e.
Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery and expert intelligence services, along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security.
The company continues to expand its partnership with large defense companies to boost its Space Infrastructure segment. Also, increasing contract wins from the U.S. Department of Defense, National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency are major tailwinds.
In November 2022, the company
announced that it will be building two new geostationary communications satellites - SXM-11 and SXM-12 for SiriusXM. The combination of SXM-11 and -12 with SXM-9 and -10 will enable SiriusXM to expand the company’s audio entertainment content and improve service offerings for its subscribers.
Prior to that, the company announced that it was awarded a $44 million Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery or G-EGD program.
However, the company has tweaked its revenue guidance for 2022 mainly due to weakness in the Earth Intelligence segment. Maxar now expects revenues in the range of $1,755-$1,805 million compared with the earlier guided range of $1,805-$1,855 million.
At present, Maxar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 11.9%
in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Plexus ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) and Super Micro Computer ( SMCI Quick Quote SMCI - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 0.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, rising 8.9% in the past 60 days.
Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have gained 14.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.58 per share, rising 23.6% in the past 60 days.
Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average being 9.4%. Shares of SMCI have soared 112.7% in the past year.
