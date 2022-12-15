We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed at $72.63, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 17.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 7.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.39 billion, up 6.83% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $27.53 billion, which would represent changes of -11.3% and +8.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% higher. Paypal is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Paypal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 47.23, so we one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.