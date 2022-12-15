We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $50.43, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 6.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 68.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.83 billion, up 25.8% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $28.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.53% and +22.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher within the past month. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Schlumberger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.89, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.