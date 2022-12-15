We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Celestica (CLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS - Free Report) closed at $11.40, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had 0% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celestica as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celestica is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion, up 29.44% from the year-ago period.
CLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.08% and +27.15%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Celestica's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.11, so we one might conclude that Celestica is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.