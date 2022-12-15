We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed at $56.31, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 7.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.74 million, up 23.05% from the prior-year quarter.
ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $488.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +24.54%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.87, so we one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.