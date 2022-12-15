We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unum (UNM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM - Free Report) closed at $39.57, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Unum as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 65.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 0.39% from the year-ago period.
UNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.45% and +0.58%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Unum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.43.
Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Accident and Health industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.