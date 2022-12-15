We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.32, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 0.99% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 25.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.51 billion, up 17.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $20.78 billion, which would represent changes of +20.31% and +12.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.1.
Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.