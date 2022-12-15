We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.28, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the tool company had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Stanley Black & Decker will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 103.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.92 billion, down 3.67% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $16.88 billion, which would represent changes of -57.63% and +0.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stanley Black & Decker is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Stanley Black & Decker's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.2.
Investors should also note that SWK has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.