2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Money Market & Silver Mining

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat due to rising rate worries. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.6%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.5% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.7% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(GSY - Free Report) : Volume 3.14 Times Average

This ultra-short duration ETF was under the microscope as about 1.56 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 496,000 shares and came as GSY gained 0.02% in the last trading session. GSY is up 0.4% in a month’s time.

(SIL - Free Report) : Volume 3.20 Times Average

This materials ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.28 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 398,900 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SIL lost 1.3% in the last session. SIL has slumped 12% over the past month.


