Pembina (PBA) to Sell Key Access Pipeline System Interest
Pembina Pipeline (PBA - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed a deal to sell 50% of its non-operated stake in the Key Access Pipeline System (“KAPS”) to the private equity firm, Stonepeak Partners LP, for consideration worth C$662.5 million.
KAPS is a twin-pipeline system designed to deliver natural gas liquids and condensates to liquid processing and storage hubs at Fort Saskatchewan. It is currently held by Pembina Gas Infrastructure (“PGI”), a joint venture owned 60% by Pembina Pipeline and 40% by KKR’s global infrastructure funds.
Per the terms of the sale agreement, PGI will continue to fund its share of KAPS project costs until the end of next year, an equity contribution estimated to reach C$50 million. On closing the transaction, PGI will receive cash proceeds of C$662.5 million, which will be used to pay off the debt related to KAPS construction funding.
The deal is subject to approval by a regulatory body and other closing conditions. It is anticipated to be closed in the first quarter of 2023.
Pembina also declared its updated 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of C$3.5 to C$3.8 billion and a 2023 capital investment program of C$730 million. PBA stated that the midpoint of the guidance reflects about a 5% increase in the adjusted EBITDA contribution from its fee-based business.
Founded in 1954, Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a Canada-based vertically integrated operator of energy infrastructure assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company is active throughout the hydrocarbon value chain, offering a complete range of midstream and marketing solutions. Pembina’s extensive network of conduits covers some of North America’s most prolific basins.
