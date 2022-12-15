We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Signs MoU for the Supply of Sulfur to Ioneer
Shell plc’s (SHEL - Free Report) Canadian subsidiary, Shell Canada Energy, recently signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australia-based lithium-boron producer — Ioneer — for supplying sulfur for Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada.
The signing of the MoU builds on the Letter of Intent signed by the two parties in December 2019. As part of the MoU, Ioneer will buy as much as 500,000 tons of high-quality sulfur annually from Shell, which will fulfill the expected annual sulfur requirement for the project.
Rhyolite Ridge, once in operation, is anticipated to have an output of about 20,600 t/y of lithium carbonate, converting in the fourth year to 22,000 t/y of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and 174,400 t/y of boric acid. Moreover, the two firms intend to work together through strategic initiatives focused on fast-tracking the energy transition.
Peter Zissos, GM of Global Sulphur & Thiogro from SHEL, mentioned that the company is excited to expand its collaboration with Ioneer, which includes the sale of sulfur as well as working on various decarbonization solutions. “With safe and reliable delivery of sulfur to customers like Ioneer, Shell Sulphur Solutions is delivering inputs critical for renewable energy production and management," he ended.
