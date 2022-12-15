We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ASR has returned 19.7% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 12.1%. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44%.
Over the past three months, Covenant Logistics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.7% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Covenant Logistics, however, belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved -11.2% so far this year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Covenant Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.