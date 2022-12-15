We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Perion Network (PERI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Perion Network is one of 654 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PERI's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that PERI has returned about 7.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -30.9%. This means that Perion Network is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Plexus' current year EPS has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Perion Network belongs to the Internet - Content industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35.8% so far this year, meaning that PERI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Plexus belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Perion Network and Plexus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.