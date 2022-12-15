We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Genuine Parts is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 123 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPC's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GPC has gained about 27.7% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 47.2%. This shows that Genuine Parts is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Modine (MOD - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 105.5%.
In Modine's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Genuine Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that GPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Modine, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 61-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -27.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Genuine Parts and Modine. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.