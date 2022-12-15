We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TTDKY or OLED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector have probably already heard of TDK Corp. (TTDKY - Free Report) and Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
TDK Corp. and Universal Display Corp. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TTDKY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
TTDKY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.80, while OLED has a forward P/E of 29.35. We also note that TTDKY has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OLED currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.
Another notable valuation metric for TTDKY is its P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OLED has a P/B of 4.54.
These metrics, and several others, help TTDKY earn a Value grade of A, while OLED has been given a Value grade of D.
TTDKY sticks out from OLED in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TTDKY is the better option right now.