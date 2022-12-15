We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ETF Market Outlook & Investing Strategies for 2023
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the market outlook and investing strategies for 2023.
As the Fed signaled plans to raise rates higher than previously expected, concerns about the economy falling into a recession are rising now. However, investors should start positioning their portfolios for next phase of the economic cycle that may start sometime next year.
Since 1948, high-dividend stocks significantly outperformed their low-dividend peers and the broader indexes when CPI inflation was above 3.25%, per State Street research.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY - Free Report) selects companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. The product is very popular with about $24 billion in assets. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) and 3M (MMM - Free Report) are among its top holdings.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD - Free Report) invests in top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the broad benchmark. The product charges just 0.07% in fees and has a juicy yield of about 4%.
Investors looking for value in discarded areas of the market could consider the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM - Free Report) .
XSD follows a modified equal-weighting methodology and avoids too much exposure to industry giants like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) .
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB - Free Report) and the SPDR Bloomberg 3–12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS - Free Report) present attractive yield opportunities with low duration risk.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.
