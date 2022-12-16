We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed at $50.11, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 4.83% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 68.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.83 billion, up 25.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $28.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.53% and +22.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.61.
We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.