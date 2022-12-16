We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Nuveen Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention
With $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $478 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds.
Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd (FACSX - Free Report) , Nuveen Dividend Value Fd (FFEFX - Free Report) and Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund (FLTRX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies. FACSX defines mid-cap companies as companies that have market capitalization within the range of the companies on the Russell MidcapA Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd has three-year annualized returns of 9%. As of July 2022, FACSX held 76 issues with 2.2% of its assets invested in Devon Energy.
Nuveen Dividend Value Fd invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities. FFEFX invests in convertible securities in pursuit of both long-term growth of capital and income, and may invest a part of its assets in non-dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers.
Nuveen Dividend Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. FFEFX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund seeks current interest income exempted from federal income taxes alongside the preservation of capital by investing the majority of its assets in investment-grade municipal bonds rated BBB/Baa or higher. FLTRX also invests a small portion of its net assets in below-investment-grade municipal bonds or junk bonds.
Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.1%. Paul L. Brennan has been one of the fund managers of FLTRX since 2006.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>