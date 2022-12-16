We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing OFG Bancorp (OFG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) . OFG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.53, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.11. Over the last 12 months, OFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.09 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 8.29.
We should also highlight that OFG has a P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.45. Within the past 52 weeks, OFG's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.29.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OFG has a P/S ratio of 2.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.65.
Finally, our model also underscores that OFG has a P/CF ratio of 7.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.77. Over the past 52 weeks, OFG's P/CF has been as high as 9.32 and as low as 7.17, with a median of 8.01.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OFG Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OFG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.