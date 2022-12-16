We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Consol Energy (CEIX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Consol Energy is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CEIX has gained about 214.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 34.8%. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, EnLink Midstream (ENLC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 69.5%.
For EnLink Midstream, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Consol Energy belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 94.8% this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, EnLink Midstream falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Consol Energy and EnLink Midstream as they could maintain their solid performance.