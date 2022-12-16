We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is DHT (DHT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DHT Holdings (DHT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DHT Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DHT Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHT's full-year earnings has moved 214.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DHT has returned about 84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -14%. This means that DHT Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17%.
In Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, DHT Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.4% so far this year, meaning that DHT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -20.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on DHT Holdings and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as they attempt to continue their solid performance.