Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bel Fuse (BELFB) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bel Fuse is one of 654 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 162.5% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 33.5%. This means that Bel Fuse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 83.4%.
Over the past three months, Super Micro Computer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 37.5% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Super Micro Computer falls under the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -32.9%.
Bel Fuse and Super Micro Computer could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.