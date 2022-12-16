We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Banco Do Brasil SA is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDORY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BDORY has gained about 17.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 14.2% on average. This means that Banco Do Brasil SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bankinter SA (BKNIY - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Bankinter SA's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Banco Do Brasil SA is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.7% so far this year, so BDORY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bankinter SA is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Do Brasil SA and Bankinter SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.