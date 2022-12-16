We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FactSet (FDS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) is going to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings beat of 8.4%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $510.9 million, indicating a 20.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics & trading solutions, research & advisory solutions, and the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services.
The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $3.58 per share, suggesting 10.2% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both its earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.
Interpublic (IPG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis.
IPG’s net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.