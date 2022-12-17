We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 19.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 295.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.96 billion, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.
PBF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.36 per share and revenue of $45.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1074.4% and +67.24%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. PBF Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PBF Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.14, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.