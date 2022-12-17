We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed at $38.74, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.99% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $13.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +181.13% and +30.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.06% higher. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.54.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
