LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $206.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, up 141.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.
LPLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.32 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.25% and +11.65%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.
We can also see that LPLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LPLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.