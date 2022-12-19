Is Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 03/11/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (
DIV Quick Quote DIV - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Global X Management. It has amassed assets over $683.23 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index before fees and expenses.
The INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the US.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for DIV, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.58%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
DIV's heaviest allocation is in the Energy sector, which is about 17.90% of the portfolio. Its Utilities and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Sabine Royalty Trust (
SBR Quick Quote SBR - Free Report) accounts for about 2.96% of total assets, followed by Iron Mountain Inc ( IRM Quick Quote IRM - Free Report) and Consolidated Edison Inc ( ED Quick Quote ED - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21.89% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -4.85% so far this year and is down about -2.60% in the last one year (as of 12/19/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $17.61 and $21.67.
The fund has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 27.88% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DIV a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (
WBIY Quick Quote WBIY - Free Report) tracks Solactive Power Factor High Dividend Index and the Global X SuperDividend ETF ( SDIV Quick Quote SDIV - Free Report) tracks Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has $76.44 million in assets, Global X SuperDividend ETF has $735.69 million. WBIY has an expense ratio of 0.70% and SDIV charges 0.58%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
