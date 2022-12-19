We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Andritz (ADRZY) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Andritz (ADRZY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ADRZY has returned about 7.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 12.8%. This means that Andritz is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) . The stock has returned 7.9% year-to-date.
For Axon Enterprise, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.2% so far this year, so ADRZY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Axon Enterprise, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -20% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Andritz and Axon Enterprise as they attempt to continue their solid performance.