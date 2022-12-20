We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed at $138.87, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 5.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $3.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.49 billion, down 7.24% from the year-ago period.
IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.12 per share and revenue of $59.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.01% and -16.2%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, IBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.37, so we one might conclude that IBM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.