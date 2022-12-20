We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) closed at $46.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas well-drilling contractor had lost 12.79% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Helmerich & Payne as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 277.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $691.28 million, up 68.7% from the year-ago period.
HP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4360% and +45.41%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helmerich & Payne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.86% higher. Helmerich & Payne is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.
The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.