We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Commercial Metals (CMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.27, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had gained 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.
Commercial Metals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 9, 2023. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 9.22% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.85 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.36% and -9.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.73% higher within the past month. Commercial Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Commercial Metals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.71, which means Commercial Metals is trading at a premium to the group.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.