Peabody Energy (BTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.59, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal mining company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Peabody Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion, which would represent changes of +118% and +37.5%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower. Peabody Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Peabody Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.85.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.