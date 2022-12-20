We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $85.55, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 17, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.41 billion, down 14.55% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $53.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.65% and -10.79%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.66, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.