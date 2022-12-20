We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) closed at $23.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the bank had lost 6.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Amalgamated Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Amalgamated Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.3 million, up 19.95% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $265.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.74% and +31.13%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amalgamated Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amalgamated Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Amalgamated Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.4.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.