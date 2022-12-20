We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 2.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.77, down 25.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, down 18.18% from the year-ago period.
BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $34.12 per share and revenue of $17.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.91% and -8.57%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.95.
Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.