Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) closed at $26.11, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities had lost 7.63% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $673.19 million, down 38.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.97% and -34.38%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.46% lower within the past month. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.