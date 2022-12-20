Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (
FENY Quick Quote FENY - Free Report) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.56 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.49%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp Common Stock (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.27% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips Common Stock Usd.01 ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 66.32% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 50.57% so far this year and it's up approximately 61.56% in the last one year (as of 12/20/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $14.94 and $25.83.
The ETF has a beta of 1.42 and standard deviation of 43.67% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 119 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FENY is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.27 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $38.86 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?
The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY - Free Report) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.56 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.49%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp Common Stock (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.27% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 (CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips Common Stock Usd.01 (COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 66.32% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 50.57% so far this year and it's up approximately 61.56% in the last one year (as of 12/20/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $14.94 and $25.83.
The ETF has a beta of 1.42 and standard deviation of 43.67% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 119 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FENY is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.27 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $38.86 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.