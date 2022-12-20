Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Nasdaq-100 & World

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.9%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.5% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.4% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(QQEW - Free Report) : Volume 8.10 Times Average

This Nasdaq-100 equal weight ETF was under the microscope as about 845,128 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 116,930 shares and came as QQEW lost about 1% in the last trading session. QQEW is down 2.1% in a month’s time.

(URTH - Free Report) : Volume 3.34 Times Average

This world ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.27 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 395,340 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as URTH retreated 0.7% in the last session. URTH has slumped 2.8% over the past month.


