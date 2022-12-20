We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Nasdaq-100 & World
In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.9%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.5% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.4% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(QQEW - Free Report) : Volume 8.10 Times Average
This Nasdaq-100 equal weight ETF was under the microscope as about 845,128 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 116,930 shares and came as QQEW lost about 1% in the last trading session. QQEW is down 2.1% in a month’s time.
(URTH - Free Report) : Volume 3.34 Times Average
This world ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.27 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 395,340 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as URTH retreated 0.7% in the last session. URTH has slumped 2.8% over the past month.