Shell (SHEL), Eneco to Build 760MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm
Shell plc’s (SHEL - Free Report) joint venture with the Dutch energy company Eneco has been granted the permit to build a wind farm with a capacity of 760 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea offshore the Netherlands.
The wind farm at the Hollandse Kust Site VI, situated around 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of the Dutch coast, is anticipated to be operational in 2026. Per the Dutch government, the 54 turbines in the offshore wind farm are expected to supply roughly 3% of the total electricity demand of the Netherlands by 2026, sufficient to power nearly a million households.
Wael Sawan, the director of Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, stated that this joint venture is a huge step in growing Shell’s offshore wind portfolio while making a positive contribution to biodiversity. He added, “Through this project, we can profitably accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond.”
Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.
