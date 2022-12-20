We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Burberry Group (BURBY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Burberry Group PLC (BURBY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Burberry Group PLC is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burberry Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURBY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BURBY has returned about 0.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 27.5%. This means that Burberry Group PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
PC Connection (CNXN - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.9%.
Over the past three months, PC Connection's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Burberry Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 40.6% this year, meaning that BURBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, PC Connection falls under the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.7%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Burberry Group PLC and PC Connection. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.