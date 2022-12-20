We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cullen/Frost Bankers is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cullen/Frost Bankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFR's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CFR has returned about 0.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -15.3%. This means that Cullen/Frost Bankers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Geo Group (GEO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.9%.
In Geo Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cullen/Frost Bankers belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that CFR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Geo Group falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cullen/Frost Bankers and Geo Group as they could maintain their solid performance.