Has scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCPH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that SCPH has returned about 23.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.7%. This means that scPharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.8%.
In Syndax Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, scPharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.5% so far this year, meaning that SCPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on scPharmaceuticals, Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.